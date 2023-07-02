President signs off salary increases for Public Office Bearers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off the remuneration increases for all Public Office Bearers for the 2022/23 financial year.

In a statement, the Presidency said that after consideration of the recommendations of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers, the President has decided that the remuneration of all public office bearers will increase by 3% with effect from 01 April 2022.

The Commission had recommended 3.8% salary increment for all public office bearers, including members of the Independent Constitutional Institutions, Judges, Magistrates and Traditional Leaders for the financial year 2022/2023.

“Having considered the Commission’s recommendations and serious economic challenges facing the country, the President has decided that the salaries of all public office bearers be increased by three percent,” the Presidency said.

Public office bearers include the President, Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers, Members of Parliament and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as well as the leadership structures of the two houses, Premiers and MECs, members of the provincial legislature and their associated leadership structures, mayors and councillors, judges and magistrates and traditional leaders.

Magwenya said the President has in accordance to relevant statutory requirements submitted the notice to Parliament for approval before publication, particularly concerning salaries of judges and magistrates.

The President expressed his appreciation to the Independent Commission for its recommendations.

Public Protector’s report

Meanwhile, the Presidency has noted the report of the Acting Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, which absolves the President of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code in relation to an incident of theft at his privately-owned Phala Phala game farm in 2020.

“The President has always maintained that he was not party to any wrong doing or violation of his oath of office,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za