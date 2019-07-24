President to sign health compact

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday preside over the signing of the Presidential Health Compact aimed at improving the quality of the South African healthcare system.

At the Presidential Health Summit held in 2018, government and key stakeholders agreed on the development of a Presidential Health Summit Compact.

The compact aims to improve the country’s public health system by addressing issues such as corruption, staff shortages, infrastructure and stock-outs of medicines, among others.

The signing ceremony will take place at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane.

“In recent months, government, civil society, labour, health services users, business, private providers, academia, statutory councils, health professionals and allied health workers held consultations with their respective constituencies and developed a plan that includes clear objectives, methods, timelines, indicators and financial resources to effectively address challenges in health institutions,” said the Presidency in a statement.

To reflect this collaborative approach, the compact will be jointly signed by President Ramaphosa, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and representatives of stakeholder groups.

The Presidency will have oversight and will provide leadership to the implementing government departments, namely, Health, National Treasury, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Public Service and Administration, Public Works, Home Affairs and Science and Technology.

“This partnership is directed at ensuring that the agreed interventions are implemented by all sectors of society.

“All key stakeholders will be accountable to each other and are expected to report back annually to the President on the progress made in improving the health system,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za