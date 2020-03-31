President sends condolences after three pensioners pass away

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed sadness at the passing away of three elderly social grant recipients in the vicinity of three different payment centres around the country on Monday.

In the Western Cape, a 74-year-old male, who had received benefits at Vangate Mall, Athlone, died on Jakes Gerwel Drive while on his way home. 
 
In KwaZulu-Natal, a 63-year-old woman collapsed in queue at the Hammarsdale Post Office. 
 
In Gauteng, a 66-year-old woman collapsed shortly after disembarking from a taxi near the Pimville Post Office, where she was due to collect her grant.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) made payments earlier than usual this month to help beneficiaries cope with the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) national lockdown.

President Ramaphosa has offered his sincere condolences to the families of the elderly persons, who passed away.

“It is very sad that we have lost three senior members of our community on a day that government provided services earlier than usual for the benefit of the most vulnerable people in our society.

“This is a difficult time for all South Africans and the loss of these three elderly persons reminds all of us to take the best care we can of vulnerable people around us,” said the President.

The Department of Social Development, together with the SASSA, will immediately assist the families of the victims and provide material and psycho-social support through the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Programme.

The Department of Social Development has also expressed appreciation for the offer by ASSUPOL to assist with funeral arrangements for the deceased. 
 
President Ramaphosa has stressed that beneficiaries need not immediately rush to banks, retailers or cash points to collect their grants, as payments will remain in beneficiaries’ accounts. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Government rolls out massive COVID-19 testing drive

6858 Views
30 Mar 2020

CIPC cancels essential services certificates of several companies

2867 Views
31 Mar 2020

CIPC to grant essential service business operation approval

21631 Views
26 Mar 2020

Over 1 000 companies registered on COVID-19 Bizportal

7054 Views
27 Mar 2020

DPSA committed to 2018 wage agreement

970 Views
31 Mar 2020

Coronavirus 101

40817 Views
17 Mar 2020

SA News on Facebook