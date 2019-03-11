President sends condolences after Ethiopian plane crash

Monday, March 11, 2019

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the government and people of South Africa, expressed condolences to the families affected by the Sunday crash of an Ethiopian Airlines plane. 

In a statement issued on Sunday, President Ramaphosa said the thoughts of the South African people are with the people of all the affected countries, especially the people of Ethiopia and Kenya. 

“The South African diplomatic missions in Addis Ababa and Nairobi have been directed to work with the airline and ascertain whether there were any passengers in the affected plane travelling on South African passports,” the Presidency said.

Flight ET302/10 was on its scheduled service from Addis Ababa to Kenya when it crashed shortly after take-off. The airline said the plane was carrying 149 passengers and eight crew. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

National Minimum Wage to come into effect on 1 January 2019

38311 Views
08 Dec 2018

New school feeder zone regulations to ensure fair access

778 Views
11 Mar 2019

President releases SSA review panel report

1804 Views
10 Mar 2019

SA, World Bank work to boost investment climate

472 Views
11 Mar 2019

Free State municipality officials arrested for corruption

713 Views
11 Mar 2019

Green Book readies municipalities for climate change

655 Views
11 Mar 2019