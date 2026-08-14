President, SADC leaders to lay wreaths at OR Tambo statue (for Sun)

Friday, August 14, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government will today lay wreaths at the statue of Oliver Reginald Tambo at South Beach, Durban.

“The wreath-laying ceremony honours O.R. Tambo and his contribution to the struggle for national liberation, social justice and the emancipation of the people of South Africa,” the Presidency said.

Sunday’s ceremony will serve as a tribute to O.R. Tambo’s life, sacrifices and leadership, and reaffirm the importance of preserving the ideals for which he lived and worked.

Tambo is one of the key founding fathers of South Africa’s liberation and constitutional democracy.

The wreath-laying ceremony is set to get underway at 3pm at OR Tambo Square, South Beach, eThekwini.



In the evening, President Ramaphosa will host a welcome dinner in honour of Heads of State and Government, Heads of Delegation and Special Guests attending the 46th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).



The dinner will take place a day ahead of the 46th SADC Summit in Durban.



“The occasion will provide an opportunity to welcome participating leaders and delegations to South Africa ahead of the Summit, which will be held under the theme: “Resilient, sustainable and inclusive industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in Pursuit of a Just World.” said the Presidency. - SAnews.gov.za