President receives notice of Public Protector investigation

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received a notice from the Public Protector that he is being investigated for violating the Executive Ethics Code.

The Presidency issued a statement on Wednesday confirming receipt of the notice.

The investigation is in relation to a payment of R500 000 from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson to the President’s election campaign for the ANC presidency.

Opposition Leader Mmusi Maimane wrote to the Public Protector on Monday requesting that she release a report on this investigation.

The investigation is undertaken in terms of section 7(9) of the Public Protector Act.

In terms of the Public Protector Act, a section 7(9) is issued “if it appears to the Public Protector during the course of an investigation that any person is being implicated in the matter being investigated and that such implication may be to the detriment of that person or that an adverse finding pertaining to that person may result, the Public Protector shall afford such person an opportunity to respond in connection therewith, in any manner that may be expedient under the circumstances”.

“The President has responded to the Public Protector requesting an extension of the period given to him to respond to the matters raised in the Public Protector’s provisional report,” said the Presidency.

The Public Protector has granted the President an extension until 21 June 2019.

According to his office, President Ramaphosa further requested to exercise his entitlement to question the complainant, Mmusi Maimane and several witnesses which had appeared before the Public Protector during the course of her investigation in terms of section 7 (9) (b) (ii) of the Act.

“The President remains committed to fully cooperating with the Public Protector in the course of her investigation and to ensuring that this matter is speedily brought to conclusion,” said the Presidency. – SAnews.gov.za