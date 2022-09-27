President Ramaphosa wishes Jewish community well for Rosh Hashanah

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Jewish community well over Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days that culminate with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Having begun at sunset on Sunday, 25 September 2022, the Presidency said, Jewish communities in South Africa and around the world are observing Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days.

“At a time when our country faces many challenges, we draw strength from the deep spiritual reserves of the Jewish community and of all the South African people, as we strive to make our country a better place for all who live in it.

“May you and your loved ones be inscribed and sealed in the Book of Life for a good and sweet New Year,” the President said. – SAnews.gov.za