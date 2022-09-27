President Ramaphosa wishes Jewish community well for Rosh Hashanah

Tuesday, September 27, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the Jewish community well over Rosh Hashanah and the High Holy Days that culminate with Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

Having begun at sunset on Sunday, 25 September 2022, the Presidency said, Jewish communities in South Africa and around the world are observing Rosh Hashanah.

Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days.

“At a time when our country faces many challenges, we draw strength from the deep spiritual reserves of the Jewish community and of all the South African people, as we strive to make our country a better place for all who live in it.

“May you and your loved ones be inscribed and sealed in the Book of Life for a good and sweet New Year,” the President said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Youth invited to apply for Presidential Youth Employment Initiative

4041 Views
26 Sep 2022

Phase 2 opens for education assistant applications

206643 Views
27 Sep 2021

Eskom board to be restructured

341 Views
27 Sep 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

235434 Views
21 Sep 2021

R279m 'siphoned' from Lottery Commission

446 Views
27 Sep 2022

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

67158 Views
19 Jul 2022

SAnews on Twitter