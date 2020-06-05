President Ramaphosa to visit the Western Cape

Friday, June 5, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday be in Cape Town to assess the Western Cape’s provincial response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Western Cape is currently the country’s epicentre accounting for nearly two-thirds of infections nationally.

As of Thursday, the Western Cape had 27 006 out of the 40 792 COVID-19 infections reported in the country. 

“The visit follows oversight visits by the President to Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to evaluate the fight against COVID-19,” the Presidency said in a statement.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Premier Alan Winde and his visit will commence by receiving a presentation on the province’s COVID-19 response strategy. 

He will later officiate the official opening of the Hospital of Hope and be conducted on a walkabout.

President Ramaphosa will also be joined by Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, Police Minister Bheki Cele, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille. – SAnews.gov.za

