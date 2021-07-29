President Ramaphosa to visit Gauteng vaccination sites

Thursday, July 29, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa is today visiting two Gauteng vaccination sites to assess progress in South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout programme.

In a statement, the Presidency said the President’s visit will serve to motivate greater numbers of South Africans to embrace vaccination as the most effective weapon in the fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines are a safe and effective defence against serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“The President will visit a public health facility in Tembisa and a private-public partnership centre in Midrand in recognition of the close collaboration between government, the private sector and active support of social partners. This partnership has enabled South Africa’s vaccination programme to gather pace,” said the Presidency on Thursday.

Under this programme, the number of vaccinated people now exceeds seven million with around a million people being vaccinated every week.

“More than 1 500 volunteers comprising doctors, nurses and health workers have been brought on board to help with vaccination on weekends on various sites across all nine provinces. Doing away with sectoral prioritisation and moving to the age-based approach has proven more effective in reaching a wider spectrum of South Africans,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Allow workers to access portion of retirement fund, urges Mboweni

6088 Views
28 Jul 2021

R26 billion set aside for R350 grant

4437 Views
28 Jul 2021

No need to reapply for R350 grant, says SASSA

34400 Views
12 Feb 2021

SA moves to lockdown level 3, with tighter curfew and alcohol restrictions

82477 Views
15 Jun 2021

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

284142 Views
29 Apr 2020

Defective Tiger Brand’s cans recalled

4612 Views
26 Jul 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter