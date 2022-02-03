President Ramaphosa undertakes working visit to Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday undertake a working visit to the Republic of Mozambique at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Mozambique, President Filipe Nyusi.

According to The Presidency, President Ramaphosa is set to participate in the 53rd Commemoration of the assassination of Dr Eduardo Mondlane, the founder and first President of the Mozambique Liberation Front (FRELIMO).

The President undertakes this visit in his capacity as Chair of the South African Development Community (SADC) Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. He will also pay a visit to military troops that are part of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM).

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego-Dlamini and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Thabang Makwetla.



“Relations between South Africa and Mozambique are cordial, fraternal, and of a strategic nature. The working visit will further deepen existing economic, political, cultural and social relations between the two countries,” the Presidency said.



The Presidency added that the working visit will also afford the leaders an opportunity to discuss bilateral, continental and global issues, and to reaffirm their commitment to further cooperate closely on multilateral issues. – SAnews.gov.za