President Ramaphosa set to answer questions in Parliament

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday afternoon answer questions in Parliament for the first time since his election as President in May 2019.

The President’s office said he will brief the National Assembly on government’s efforts to deal with the challenge of slow economic growth and high unemployment.

The President is constitutionally mandated to periodically respond to questions in Parliament and to account to elected public representatives and the nation at large on developments in the country.

Members of Parliament have tabled questions relating to the implementation of the National Health Insurance and the President’s commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Presidential Advisory Panel on Land Reform and Agriculture.

“The President will also showcase government’s efforts to advance, protect and preserve the rights and practices of all cultural and linguistic communities in South Africa and to strengthen social cohesion among diverse groupings of people.

“Other questions relate to the President’s party political campaign for leadership of the African National Congress,” said the Presidency. – SAnews.gov.za