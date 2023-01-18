President Ramaphosa sends good wishes to China

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his best wishes to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year and Annual Spring Festival.

The Lunar New Year is celebrated to usher in a New Year on the day of the first sighting of the new moon in line with the traditional Chinese calendar.

This year has been declared the Year of the Rabbit.

“My dear brothers and sisters from China and all Chinese communities around the world, I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year and a prosperous Spring Festival 2023.

“On behalf of the government and people of South Africa, I wish the government and the people of China, including here in South Africa, a happy and fulfilling time of goodwill, celebration and friendship, as you renew bonds between friends or reunite with family during this period,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President said that this year, relations between South Africa and China will reach a significant milestone.

“As we enter the New Year, we are also celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the People’s Republic of China in 1998.

“In addition, South Africa will succeed China as Chair and host of the next BRICS Summit, during which we hope to receive His Excellency, President Xi Jinping in South Africa. These occasions provide ample cause for celebration,” President Ramaphosa said. – SAnews.gov.za