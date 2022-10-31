President Ramaphosa send condolences to India and Somalia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent messages of condolence to the Republic of India and the Federal Republic of Somalia following disasters that have led to the tragic deaths of scores of people in the two countries.

More than 140 people perished In India following the collapse of a bridge in the state of Gujarat during Diwali festivities.

Meanwhile in Somalia, an explosion in the capital Mogadishu claimed the lives of about 100 people, with scores of others reported injured.

“President Ramaphosa said the thoughts of the people of South Africa are with the Indian and Somali families that have lost their loved ones. President Ramaphosa wished all the injured speedy recoveries,” the Presidency said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za