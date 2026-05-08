President Ramaphosa respects Constitutional Court judgment in EFF matter

Friday, May 8, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his commitment to the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law following a Constitutional Court judgment in a matter brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

In a statement issued on Friday, the Presidency said it had noted the judgment in the case challenging the National Assembly’s decision regarding Section 89 proceedings against the President.

“The Presidency has noted the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the case brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters challenging the National Assembly’s decision with respect to Section 89 proceedings against the President,” the statement read.

According to The Presidency, President Ramaphosa respects the ruling of the apex court.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa respects the Constitutional Court’s judgment and reaffirms his commitment to the Constitution, the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency said the President has consistently cooperated with various processes linked to the matter.

“President Ramaphosa has been consistent in providing his full assistance to the various enquiries into this matter,” the statement said.

The statement further reiterated the President’s position on accountability and due legal process.

“President Ramaphosa maintains that no person is above the law and that any allegations should be subjected to due process without fear, favour or prejudice,” the Presidency said.

The President also called on South Africans to respect the judgment and the country’s judicial institutions.

“The President calls on all South Africans to respect the Constitutional Court judgment and all judicial institutions,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za