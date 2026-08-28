President Ramaphosa releases report clearing Adv Chauke

Friday, August 28, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised the public release of the report of the Nkabinde Panel of Enquiry, which investigated the fitness of Gauteng South Director of Public Prosecutions Adv Andrew Chauke to hold office.

Before the report was made public, President Ramaphosa communicated to Adv Chauke that he had been exonerated by the Panel of Enquiry.

President Ramaphosa established the enquiry on 29 September 2025 in terms of section 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998.

The enquiry was mandated to investigate and determine whether Adv Chauke was fit and proper to continue holding office amid serious allegations concerning his fitness and propriety to serve in the position.

President Ramaphosa had placed Adv Chauke on suspension with effect from 20 July 2025, pending the finalisation of the enquiry.

The panel, chaired by Justice Baaitse Elizabeth Nkabinde, found that there was no credible evidence to conclude that Adv Chauke had taken prosecutorial decisions as alleged in relation to the Cato Manor matter.

It also found no credible evidence that he had acted unlawfully in the performance of his coordination functions.

“Based on the panel’s conclusions, President Ramaphosa indicated to Adv Chauke that [he] was satisfied that there was no basis upon which to conclude that Adv Chauke was unfit to hold office as Director of Public Prosecutions,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The release of the report brings to public attention the findings of the enquiry and the basis for the President’s decision regarding Adv Chauke’s fitness to hold office.

The panel’s report can be accessed at www.thepresidency.gov.za through the following link: https://tinyurl.com/4aak7y6v. – SAnews.gov.za