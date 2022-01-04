President Ramaphosa receives first part of the State Capture report

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the receipt of the first part of the State Capture report as a “defining moment” in the country’s effort to restore government’s integrity, credibility and capability of institutions.

This comes after Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the three-volume report almost four years since the establishment of the Commission on Tuesday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

According to the President, government will not make pronouncements on the findings nor recommendations of the Commission’s report before all three parts are received and considered.

“We will, however, commence with the consideration of the parts of the report as they are submitted to the Presidency, and will be putting in place appropriate mechanisms to effectively and thoroughly process the findings and recommendations.”

This is after all relevant departments, agencies, public entities and other stakeholders are engaged.

In addition, the First Citizen told journalists that the submission of the report and implementation plan to Parliament is expected to take place by the end of June 2022.

However, according to President Ramaphosa, this does not prevent other institutions from acting within their statutory mandate on any of the findings and recommendations contained in the report.

“While the terms of reference of the Commission require the submission of the Commission’s report and recommendation to the President, the reality is that the report of the Commission really belongs to the people of South Africa. It does not belong to the President,” he added.

Meanwhile, he announced that the report would be made public in the next few hours on the Presidency’s website.

The President expressed his gratitude to the Chairperson of the Commission, Acting Chief Justice Zondo and his team for their extraordinary feat of public service.

“For close on four years, Justice Zondo has pursued this profound responsibility with dedication, with determination, also with a great deal of patience.”

He also made special mention of the whistleblowers who come forward to uncover some of these acts of wrongdoing, often risking their lives. “We need to thank them for their courage and service to the country.”

Meanwhile, Zondo described the handing over as a “very special day”.

“It's been a gruelling four years of the Commission. In a few days, the 9th of January will be the complete four years the announcement of the establishment of the Commission and three years of their periods when the hearing of evidence by the Commission.”

The Acting Chief Justice explained that the first part is broken down into three volumes dealing with South African Airways, The New Age and advertising, and the South African Revenue Service as well as procurement.

The submission of the remaining parts of the report is expected to reach the President's desk by 28 February 2022.

"This report enables us to up our tempo in the fights against State Capture, and if we work together we will be able to rid our country of the gross actions of corruption we have seen in the past," the President concluded. – SAnews.gov.za