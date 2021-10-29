President Ramaphosa receives Chief Justice nomination report

The panel convened to evaluate the public nomination of candidates for South Africa’s next Constitutional Court Chief Justice has handed its report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The panel, which is chaired by Judge Navanethem Pillay, was convened after President Ramaphosa took the unprecedented step of inviting public nominations for the position at the court in what The Presidency called an effort “to promote transparency and encourage public participation”.

The term of former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng ended earlier this month.

According to The Presidency, Ramaphosa is now considering the recommendations made by the panel.

“After giving consideration to the recommendations of the panel, the President will decide which candidate(s) from the shortlist presented to him by the Panel to refer to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly for consultation in line with Section 174(3) of the Constitution,” The Presidency said on Friday.

The Presidency said more due processes still need to be undertaken even after President Ramaphosa selects his preferred candidates.

“The content of the report itself will not be made public as the candidates the President will select from the shortlist still need to go through a process of interviews by the Judicial Service Commission and consultation with the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly”.

Following the withdrawal of nominees Dr Wallace Mgoqi and current Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, the six remaining nominees are:

Judge President John Hlophe

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga

President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya

Judge President Dunstan Mlambo

Advocate Alan Nelson, SC

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo

– SAnews.gov.za