President Ramaphosa reaffirms commitment to energy reform

Monday, August 31, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed government’s commitment to South Africa’s energy reform programme, emphasising the need for an affordable, reliable and sustainable electricity supply for all South Africans.

The President made the remarks during a meeting with Eskom Board Chairperson Mteto Nyati on Thursday, 27 August 2026.

In a statement on Monday, The Presidency said the President reiterated government’s commitment to establish a fully independent Transmission System Operator (TSO) with ownership and control of transmission assets.

The reform is intended to create a level playing field for competition and unlock investment in the electricity sector.

The implementation of the reforms is being developed by the Eskom Restructuring Task Team (ERTT), which will oversee the process.

The task team includes representatives from The Presidency, National Treasury, the Department of Electricity and Energy, Eskom and the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA).

President Ramaphosa further emphasised that the TSO will remain State-owned as a strategic national asset serving the public interest.

“In response to matters of concern raised by the Eskom Board Chairperson, Mr Mteto Nyati, President Ramaphosa reiterated government's commitment to continue working closely with Eskom, the NTCSA, and other stakeholders to ensure that the reform is implemented in a manner that preserves Eskom’s financial position; ensures that the TSO is able to invest in expanding and strengthening the transmission network, and engages lenders and funders in a transparent and responsible manner,” The Presidency said.

Nyati confirmed the Board’s strong support for the policy direction determined by government and committed to ensuring continued alignment between the Board and shareholder going forward.

The meeting followed a recent engagement between President Ramaphosa and the leadership of the National Union of Mineworkers and forms part of the President’s commitment to continued engagement with all affected parties throughout the reform process. – SAnews.gov.za