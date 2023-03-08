President Ramaphosa to participate in youth dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the keynote address at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Youth Dialogue on Friday.

The dialogue will be held at the Walter Sisulu University in the Eastern Cape where youth from at least 20 countries including those from Africa, Jamaica and Brazil will come together.

According to the Presidency, the President will also participate in a panel discussion with young African leaders.

“The deliberations will provide a platform for youth from around the African continent and elsewhere to engage on pressing socio-economic issues on the continent. The engagement among young leaders from all spheres of society is aimed at fostering the development of ideas, problem-solving and decision-making.

“The Dialogue will also be a space for reflecting on and strengthening continent-wide plans and agreements such as the African Union Agenda 2063, the African Youth Charter, and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), through the development of inter-generational leadership.

“The Dialogue is hosted by the National Youth Development Agency in partnership with the Departments of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Higher Education and Training, and International Relations and Cooperation; the Eastern Cape Provincial Government; the Insurance and Wholesale and Retail SETAs as well as the Royal House of Mandela,” the Presidency said. - SAnews.gov.za