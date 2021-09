President Ramaphosa to participate in BRICS Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the South African delegation during his participation in the virtual 13th BRICS Summit scheduled for Thursday, 9 September 2021.

The summit will be chaired by India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as Chair of BRICS for 2021, under the theme, ‘BRICS@15: lntra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus’.

The programme will include opening remarks, which are open to the media, and the traditionally closed Leaders’ Session, reflecting on the future direction of BRICS.

BRICS is a grouping of five major emerging economies – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - which collectively represent about 42% of the global population, 23% of GDP, 30% of the world’s territory and 18% of global trade.

“Leaders will be focused on strengthening intra-BRICS relations and mutually beneficial cooperation across the BRICS pillars of cooperation, namely, political and security, economic and finance, social, and people-to-people cooperation,” the Presidency said ahead of Thursday’s summit.

The summit will also receive reports from the BRICS National Security Advisors, the Chair of the BRICS Business Council, the Chair of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, and the President of the New Development Bank.

The conference will also adopt the BRICS 2021 New Delhi Declaration, which emphasises the priorities of the Indian Chairship in 2021, namely reform of the multilateral system, counter-terrorism cooperation, the application of digital and technological solutions for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

For this year’s summit, the Presidency said some of the cooperation outcomes include a revised Action Plan for Agricultural Cooperation of BRICS Countries, Counter-Terrorism Strategy Action Plan, Action Plan for implementing the Strategy on BRICS Economic Partnership, and revised BRICS Action Plan for Innovation Cooperation.

“South Africa’s membership of BRICS enables the country to employ additional and powerful tools in its fight to address its domestic triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality through increased trade, investment, tourism, capacity building, skills and technology transfers, particularly to address its post-pandemic economic recovery,” said the Presidency.

South Africa has made concerted efforts to place the African continent and the Global South on the agenda of BRICS and to harmonise policies adopted in regional and international fora, with those pursued in BRICS, particularly Africa’s Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor; Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana; Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel; Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, as well as the Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, will support the President.

Session I of the summit is scheduled for 2pm. – SAnews.gov.za