President Ramaphosa to officiate annual SAPS Commemoration Day

Friday, September 2, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday join families of the police officers and reservists who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual South African Police Service (SAPS) Commemoration Day.

The commemoration will take place at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

This year’s event commemorates members of the SAPS who have fallen in the line of duty in the 12 months between 01 April 2021 and 31 March 2022. 

Annually on the first Sunday of September, the SAPS dedicates this day in its calendar, to remember  its men and women in blue who paid the ultimate price to serve and protect all people living in South Africa.

As part of the Commemoration day activities, the President, together with the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola and the next of kin of the fallen heroes and heroines, are expected to lay wreaths in honour of the deceased members. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

New South African Driving Licence Card approved

3861 Views
01 Sep 2022

SASSA to pay R350 grant for new cycle in mid-June

289075 Views
13 Jun 2022

Multi-million chemical manufacturing plant to boost KZN economy

483 Views
02 Sep 2022

Completion of Musina Ring Road to facilitate economic activity

671 Views
02 Sep 2022

Collect your R350 grant from Pick n Pay, Boxer or Post Office

229803 Views
21 Sep 2021

DBE outlines plan for school assistants

31013 Views
23 Jun 2022

SAnews on Twitter