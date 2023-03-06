President Ramaphosa makes changes to Cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive during an address to the nation on Monday evening.

In his address at the Union Buildings, the President said that the purpose of the changes is to ensure that government is properly capacitated and directed to give effect to the commitments made in the State of the Nation Address and the Budget Speech.

He reiterated that all parts of government are focused on addressing issues that concern South Africans the most: load shedding, unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living, including crime and corruption.

The president announced the establishment of two new Ministries - namely the Minister for Electricity and the Minister with specific responsibility for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is the new Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, whose role it will be to deal with the immediate crisis of load shedding.

The President also appointed Maropene Ramokgopa as the new Minister in the Presidency with specific responsibility for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, who will focus greater attention on the performance of government.

Other changes to the Cabinet include the appointment of Paul Mashatile as the country’s new Deputy President, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and the appointment of Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma as Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities.

In his new role, Deputy President Mashatile replaces former Deputy President David Mabuza who resigned last week, while Ntshavheni replaces Minister Mondli Gungubele and Dlamini-Zuma replaces Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

“We have said that the people of South Africa want action, they want solutions and they want government to work for them.

“All members of the Executive have been directed to focus on those agreed actions that will make a meaningful difference now, that will enable real progress within the next year and that will lay a foundation for a sustained recovery into the future,” the President said.

The President said that the changes are intended to fill vacancies that have occurred in the Executive and to direct government more effectively towards the areas that require urgent and decisive action.

“I have sought to balance the need for new skills and capabilities to drive the agenda that we outlined in the State of the Nation Address with the important task of ensuring stability and continuity in the work of government,” the President said.

More appointments made by the President are as follows:

- Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, replacing Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

- Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, replacing Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

- Minister of Public Service and Administration, Noxolo Kiviet, replacing acting then Minister Thulas Nxesi.

- Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, replacing Patricia de Lille.

- Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, replacing Nathi Mthethwa.

- Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, replacing Lindiwe Sisulu.

- Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, replacing Fikile Mbalula.

With respect to Deputy Ministers, the President made the following appointments:

- Deputy Ministers in the Presidency, Nomasonto Motaung and Kenneth Morolong.

- Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sisisi Tolashe.

- Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Pinky Kekana.

- There will be two Deputy Ministers for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Parks Tau and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.

- There will be two Deputy Ministers for Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala.

- Deputy Minister of Public Works, Bernice Swarts.

- Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Dipuo Peters.

- Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Obed Bapela.

- Deputy Minister of Transport, Lisa Mangcu.

Addressing challenges

The President extended his appreciation to all outgoing Ministers and Deputy Ministers for their service to this administration and to the country.

“I have instructed both new and existing members of Cabinet to act with speed and urgency to address the challenges that our country faces.

“I expect them to fulfil their tasks with rigour and dedication, to adopt a zero tolerance approach to corruption wherever it exists, and to place the interests of the people of South Africa foremost in the work that they do.

“This is the standard that I will hold them to and I have full confidence that they will meet it. We must waste no time and spare no effort in restoring the promise of South Africa,” the President said.

While the new changes will result in an increase in the number of ministries in the short term, the President said that he has instructed the Presidency and National Treasury to develop a proposal to rationalise government departments, entities and programmes to ensure greater efficiency.

This work, which will result in the reduction of the number of Ministries, he said, will inform the configuration of government going into the next administration. –SAnews.gov.za