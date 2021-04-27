President Ramaphosa leads Freedom Day celebrations

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead the 2021 National Freedom Day celebrations in Botshabelo, Free State today.

This year’s Freedom Day celebrations will be held under the theme, 'The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under COVID-19'.

This year’s commemoration marks 27 years of freedom and democracy since South Africa’s first non-racial democratic elections in 1994.

The elections marked the advent of democracy after nearly four centuries of colonialism and apartheid.

The President’s programme will commence with the official opening and a tour of the Charlotte Maxeke Treatment Centre, followed by the formal programme, where the President will address the nation. – SAnews.gov.za