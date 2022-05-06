President Ramaphosa to launch zero emissions mining truck

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officiate the launch of the world’s largest hydrogen-powered, zero emissions mine haul truck on Friday afternoon.

The giant truck – which was designed and constructed by mining giant Anglo American – is a zero emissions prototype of a 290-tonne payload hauler and uses both hydrogen and lithium batteries as its power train.

Anglo American Chief Executive Duncan Wanblad said this is the company’s first step into replacing its fleet with zero-emissions emitting trucks.

“Over the next several years, we envisage converting or replacing our current fleet of diesel-powered trucks with this zero-emission haulage system, fueled with green hydrogen. If this pilot is successful, we could remove up to 80% of diesel emissions at our open pit mines by rolling this technology across our global fleet,” he said.

The President is expected to address the launch and also observe a demonstration of the truck’s capabilities.

In a statement, the Presidency said the use of hydrogen to drive the truck paints a picture of a cleaner South African mining industry.

“The use of this technology demonstrates the efficiency of hydrogen in the heaviest classes of transport and the role it can play in the transition toward a low carbon future.

“This innovative investment fulfills part of the pledges made by Anglo American at the South Africa Investment Conference to contribute to the expansion of the South African economy, including assisting South African industry to achieve a clean energy future,” the Presidency said.

The Presidency highlighted that the country’s move towards a just energy transition and has committed – on a global stage – to lower carbon emissions.

“South Africa is committed, as a signatory to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and Paris Agreement, to a just transition, a low carbon economy and a climate-resilient society.

“South Africa is party to an historic agreement signed in 2021 with France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union to mobilise an initial $8.5 billion over the next three to five years through a range of instruments, including grants and concessional finance, to support the implementation of our revised NDC through a just transition to a low carbon and climate resilient economy,” the statement read. – SAnews.gov.za