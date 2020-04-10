President Ramaphosa joins Good Friday church service from home

Friday, April 10, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today join an online Good Friday liturgy, led by the Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, His Grace Thabo Makgoba.

The liturgy is a public form of worship in which the church community gathers in reflection, praise, thanksgiving and participation in Holy Communion.

Today’s service, at 12h00, will be broadcast live on SABC television and radio, with a feed provided by the public broadcaster to other channels.

Like many religious communities around the country, clergy in the Anglican Archdiocese of Cape Town have been using various digital platforms to enable parishioners to share fellowship while remaining at home.

President Ramaphosa will join the Good Friday liturgy from his home in Johannesburg.

He will, at the invitation of the Archbishop, deliver remarks at the conclusion of the assembly. – SAnews.gov.za

 

