President Ramaphosa to host Finnish president in official state visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host Finland President Sauli Väinämö Niinistö on an official state visit next week.

According to the Presidency, the visit will be the first in more than 20 years besides Niinistö’s attendance of Former President Nelson Mandela’s funeral some 10 years ago.

Relations between the two countries are deep rooted with the Nordic country supporting liberation movements in the region.

“Relations have grown since 1994 in all areas of bilateral engagement and Finnish investment is a major priority for both countries, with over R2 billion in new investments in the last three years.

“Finland is an important partner to South Africa and, despite its small population and territory; it is amongst the most developed countries in the world and provides valuable trade, investment and development cooperation to South Africa. Like the other Nordics, they play an active role in global affairs, are strong advocates for multilateralism, have an excellent capacity and track record for peace and mediation efforts, and are global leaders in innovation.

“Since 2010 Finland has been supportive of South Africa’s national priorities and continues to be a reliable partner in various sectors including maritime, science and technology, ICT and digitalization, environment, energy, education, skills development, agriculture and water,” the Presidency said.

The visit will include a business roundtable which will include delegates from both countries which the Presidency said aims to reinforce existing relations between the two countries and pave the way for new avenues of collaboration.

This roundtable will follow a Business-to-Business Matchmaking engagement between companies from both countries which is expected to bring an increase in trade and investment.

“The objective of the session is to strengthen trade and investment relations between South Africa and Finland through the mobilisation and facilitation of new investments, expansion and nurturing of existing Finnish investments in South Africa, as well as exploring opportunities for joint ventures in technology commercialisation in mutual sectors.

“Most of the discussions will centre on possible opportunities in renewable energy; Information and Communication Technology; mining technology; packaging and food hygiene; construction and finance that the South African and Finnish companies can work together in exploring,” the Presidency said.

Following his state visit to South Africa, Finnish President Sauli Väinämö Niinistö is expected to embark on a state visit to Namibia.

“Within the SADC context, the Finnish have supported several programmes on sustainable water management. The Finnish engagement with Africa forms part of its strategic objective of increasing partnerships with Africa, including expanding its diplomatic presence, its support for the African Agenda and expanding economic relations.

“In this regard, Finland has adopted an Africa Strategy. Finland is also a strong international partner in areas of various global issues such as strengthening multilateralism, international law, peacebuilding and mediation, the advancement of gender and human rights as well as around issues of renewable energy,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za