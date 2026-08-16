President Ramaphosa honours OR Tambo’s legacy of regional solidarity

Sunday, August 16, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to late African National Congress (ANC) President Oliver Reginald Tambo, highlighting his enduring contribution to South Africa’s liberation and the solidarity of Southern African countries in the struggle against apartheid.

President Ramaphosa on Sunday joined Heads of State and Government from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region for a wreath-laying ceremony at the statue of O.R. Tambo at OR Tambo Square in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

The ceremony was held on the margins of the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, which is taking place in Durban this weekend.

President Ramaphosa was received at the ceremony by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola and eThekwini Executive Mayor Cyril Xaba.

The wreath-laying honoured Tambo’s legacy as one of South Africa’s foremost liberation struggle leaders and recognised his leadership, sacrifice and international advocacy in the fight against apartheid.

It also highlighted his role in mobilising regional support for South Africa’s liberation struggle and advancing solidarity among the countries of Southern Africa.

Delivering the opening remarks, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the ceremony was an opportunity to honour the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Southern Africa.

“I take this opportunity to welcome you to the wreath-laying ceremony in honor of the fallen heroes for the struggle of the countries of Southern Africa in their totality. We do this at the foot of the statue of President General Reginald Oliver Tambo of the African National Congress, who led the ANC during their years in exile and made sure that he mobilised the region... to make sure that they support South Africa to live in their fight for freedom and liberation,” the Minister said.

Ntshavheni said Tambo’s leadership extended beyond South Africa, with the former ANC President playing a significant role in mobilising the Frontline States [a coalition of Southern African nations formed in the 1970s to end apartheid, minority rule and colonialism] to support liberation efforts across the region.

“In the quest for the liberation of South Africa, the Frontline States worked together to make sure that other countries within the region also get their freedom..” Ntshavheni said.

She said the region’s liberation came at a significant cost, with many men and women sacrificing their lives in the struggle against apartheid and destabilisation.

“In this, we honour the fallen heroes of the Matola massacre, of the Maseru massacre, of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale and the many contributions that were made by other countries to the freedom and liberation of South Africa, but also for the region of SADC, the peace and stability we enjoy today as a region is because the men and women we are going to honour today sacrificed their lives for SADC to be free and to enjoy total liberty,” she said.

The Minister said the wreath-laying ceremony also served as a reminder of the unity and common purpose that underpinned the region’s liberation struggle.

“As requests for the economic development and continued solidarity of SADC, this symbolism of wreath laying reminds us of our unity and unity of purpose,” she said.

Following the welcome remarks, military honours were rendered before President Ramaphosa laid a wreath at the statue of Tambo alongside leaders from the SADC region.

The ceremony further underscored the continued relevance of Tambo’s legacy to SADC’s pursuit of peace, stability, regional integration and economic development.

Tambo, who led the ANC in exile for decades, was instrumental in building international support for the anti-apartheid struggle and strengthening relations with countries that supported South Africa’s liberation.

His contribution is closely associated with the solidarity extended by the Frontline States to South Africa and other liberation movements in the region.

The commemoration comes as SADC leaders gather in Durban, KwaZulu Natal to deliberate on matters affecting the region, including peace and security, development and regional integration.

The wreath-laying ceremony served as a reminder that the regional cooperation enjoyed today was forged through a shared history of struggle, sacrifice and solidarity. – SAnews.gov.za