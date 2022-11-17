President Ramaphosa expected to address Ugu District

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address a sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) during the Taking Parliament to the People programme (TPTTP) in KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

The programme is held under the theme, “Working together to ensure faster improvement in the delivery of services to communities”.

“This occasion will be the culmination of a week-long series of parliamentary activities in the area. The district comprises the Ray Nkonyeni, Umuziwabantu, Umzumbe and Umdoni local municipalities.

“During this week, Members of Parliament and of the Provincial Legislature, as well as office-bearers of local municipalities have visited various sites and conducted public meetings where residents were able to draw attention to challenges they experience with regards to service delivery,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Earlier this week, during the opening of the TPTTP programme, NCOP chairperson, Amos Masondo, said the visit to the area is aimed at addressing the service delivery challenges in the province which has been hampered by a number of significant incidents.

“Unfortunately, the July 2021 unrest and the damages caused by the floods earlier this year, have somewhat reversed some of the gains made by the province in respect of the areas we will be focusing on. But we must not tire ... we should fight on to build back better.

“We therefore welcome everybody from any part of the province to come and raise issues during the week, guided by the broad agenda as reflected on the programme. We do expect the members of the Executive to be able to deal with relevant issues pertaining to the district, the province and indeed beyond.

“Our clarion call is that we must all work together, to ensure the faster improvement in the delivery of services to communities,” Masondo said. – SAnews.gov.za