President Ramaphosa engages tourism industry

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this morning hold a virtual engagement with stakeholders in the tourism sector who have sought an opportunity to engage the President on the impact of COVID-19 on the industry and plans to sustain the sector.

In mitigation of the impact of the pandemic on tourism, which is the largest source of employment in the country, the Department of Tourism has instituted a Tourism Relief Fund to assist small, micro and medium-sized enterprises affected by lockdown restrictions on the movement of people and the closure of the country’s borders.

The R200 million Tourism Relief Fund will be disbursed as a once-off R50 000 grant per entity to ensure that businesses survive as the country prepares to reopen more economic activity alongside the primary objective of saving lives in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today’s meeting follows the President’s consultations in recent days with the National Economic Development and Labour Council, leaders of South Africa’s interfaith communities and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.

“These consultations enable government to share its plans and outlook with stakeholders who are given the opportunity to table concerns and proposals that enable effective partnerships between government and the social partners in an effort to protect lives and livelihoods alike,” said the Presidency. – SAnews.gov.za