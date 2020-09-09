President Ramaphosa to engage with SANEF

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this evening engage in a question-and-answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF).

The engagement is part of the President’s ongoing dialogue with different sectors of society.

It also fulfills a commitment the President gave SANEF during a similar engagement on 31 May 2020, that he would interact with SANEF and other media institutions as part of maintaining transparency and dialogue with various stakeholders in society.

As was the case on 31 May, this evening’s virtual meeting will be broadcast publicly.

“The session gives editors, senior journalists and analysts an opportunity to put questions to the President on matters of national importance, including, currently, South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to limit the spread of the COVID-19, and the national effort towards economic reconstruction,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“This engagement acknowledges the important role public media play in educating and assuring the nation and holding public institutions to account,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za