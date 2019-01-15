President Ramaphosa on drive to improve public service

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to visit various government departments in a bid to build an efficient and effective public service, which puts the people first.

The President’s drive will see him visiting the Department of Defence and Military Veterans, as well as the State Security Agency in Tshwane this morning.

“The visits form part of the commitment given in the President’s 2018 State of the Nation Address that he would engage with and visit senior officials in government departments to ensure that the work of government is effectively aligned,” the Presidency said.

Last year, the President visited the Department of International Relations and Cooperation and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

President Ramaphosa has emphasised the building of a developmental State that puts people first and has dedicated public servants who work diligently to improve the lives of the people.

“The President has commended many public servants, who are committed and dedicated professionals and perform their tasks faithfully. [However], he has also noted that there are some whose indifference to the needs and concerns of citizens have led to a deterioration in the quality of services and assistance rendered,” the Presidency said.

The President has called on public servants to serve the nation with commitment, diligence, humility, respect and honesty, and to make sure that they are effective agents of transformation. – SAnews.gov.za