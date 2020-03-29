President Ramaphosa declares Ranch Resort COVID-19 free

President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared the Ranch Resort a green zone after everyone, who had been placed under quarantine there, has tested negative for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The group of 112 citizens was placed under quarantine at the Ranch Resort in Polokwane from 14 March 2020 after they were repatriated from Wuhan in the Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We are now able to declare the ranch a green zone. We had placed our students, the cabin crew of the flight that fetched them, as well as our military medical officers and the crew that flew them here, together with the staff who work here, and that meant that this place was declared a red zone.

“Now we’ve gone past the 14 days of quarantine and everybody who is in this facility has been tested, and has been found to be negative of Coronavirus. With that, Dr Zweli Mkhize has said we are now able to declare this is now a green zone, in that nobody in this facility has contracted Coronavirus,” President Ramaphosa said before entering the ranch.

The President added that government took good precautions to put students, the crew and everybody else who came from China under quarantine to make sure that the virus was not imported into the country.

“This is now a green zone and we can go in. We are now going to meet our students and everybody else who is in here in great safety because there is no Coronavirus in here,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za