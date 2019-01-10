President Ramaphosa congratulates Madagascar's newly elected President

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated the newly elected President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina on successfully winning in the country’s election.

President Ramaphosa congratulated President Rajoelina for running a successful peaceful run-off presidential campaign and wished him well in his term as the President of Madagascar.

He also praised both leaders, Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana who were up against each other, for working together in ensuring that the interests of the people of Madagascar come first by accepting the run-off results.

The South African government notes with satisfaction a report by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Election Observer Mission comprising of observers from South Africa that the election was “conducted orderly, professionally and within the requirements of the legal framework of the Republic of Madagascar”.

According to President Ramaphosa this confirms that SADC is committed to democratic processes within the region.

“South Africa strongly supports national reconciliation, socio-economic development and a lasting political solution in Madagascar.

“Flowing from our history of struggle to achieve an inclusive and democratic constitutional order, we will continue to work within SADC and with other international partners to support the people and government of Madagascar,” said President Ramaphosa. – SAnews.gov.za