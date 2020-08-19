President Ramaphosa condemns developments in Mali

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

African Union (AU) Chair and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the unconstitutional change of government in Mali.

The AU Chair learnt with concern of developments in the Republic of Mali, which led to the forced resignation of Mali President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, on Tuesday.

“President Ramaphosa demands that the Malian military release from detention the President, the Prime Minister, Ministers and other government executives.

“President Ramaphosa calls for an immediate return to civilian rule and for the military to return to their barracks,” said the President’s office in a statement on Thursday.

President Ramaphosa urged the people of Mali, political parties and civil society to observe the rule of law and engage in peaceful dialogue in order to resolve their challenges.

The AU Chair further urged African leaders and the entire international community to denounce and reject the military-led unconstitutional change of government and to assist the people of Mali to return to civilian and democratic rule. – SAnews.gov.za

