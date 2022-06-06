President Ramaphosa committed to fighting corruption, rebuilding economy

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says the President is committed to complying with any investigation into the incident of theft at his Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Allegations of possible criminality on the President’s part have been swirling in the media and public discourse since last week after former Correctional Services Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, released a media statement that he had laid criminal charges against the President.

Fraser alleges that at least $4 million had been stolen from the President’s farm, with the President “concealing the crime” from police and the SA Revenue Service, and “thereafter paid the culprits for their silence” -- claims that have already been dismissed by the Presidency.

Magwenya said President Ramaphosa remains committed to the country’s economic reconstruction and recovery, despite these allegations.

“The President reaffirms that he was not involved in any criminal conduct, and once again pledges his full cooperation with any police investigation.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledges that while there is much public interest and concern about claims made in a criminal complaint against him, he remains firmly focused on the task of rebuilding the economy and the country,” he said.

Magwenya said that security at the President’s homes has been improved. He said President Ramaphosa remains steadfast in his commitment to his work in government.

“The President affirms his commitment to fighting corruption and professionalising law enforcement agencies to better serve and respond to public needs.

“He looks forward to the Presidency budget vote speech, which will be an opportunity for him to update the nation on the key priorities he outlined in his State of the Nation Address,” Magwenya said.

He said as a result of a possible investigation in the 2020 incident, “the Presidency will not be in a position to engage further on the detail of the matters, and urges that due process be allowed to take its course”. – SANews.gov.za