President Ramaphosa commits government to working with Zulu King

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed government to work with King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to change the lives of the people, and transform rural areas into places of development and prosperity.

“Our traditional leaders are the custodians of the cultures, customs and traditions that make us who we are,” President Ramaphosa said on Saturday.

He was speaking at a ceremony to hand over a certificate of recognition to the King of the Zulu nation, His Majesty Misuzulu KaZwelithini, at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

President Ramaphosa had already issued the certificate to His Majesty earlier this year, and in accordance with a wish expressed by the Royal Family, he formally handed over the certificate in today’s ceremony.

“I do so to fulfil my duty under our Constitution, which affirms the role of our kings and queens. Today, we are here to witness a new epoch in the history of AmaZulu.

“We pray that His Majesty’s reign will be a long and glorious one. May your hand be guided by the Almighty. May your rule be one of justice, compassion, peace and unity.

"May your rule be one of justice, compassion, peace and unity. Your Majesty, Hlanga Lomhlabathi, your people look to you to lead them to a bright, glorious new future. It is a heavy responsibility, but also an illustrious one," President Ramaphosa said.

The President said King Misuzulu is the bond that binds the Zulu nation together.

“You are the latest in a long line of great kings, who have seen many challenges across the centuries, and today we are also faced with many difficulties.

“Millions of our people are unemployed and live in poverty. Substance abuse, crime and the abuse of women, children and the elderly are devastating our communities. Many of our rural areas suffer from poor services and lack of jobs. Land reform remains a huge problem.

"As government at local, provincial and national level, we continue to make several interventions to address all these challenges and will want to rely on you, Your Majesty, to work with us to address the problems that our people are facing on a daily basis.”

President Ramaphosa said King Misuzulu is a leader who enjoys the respect and confidence of the people. "A leader that governs with compassion and kindness, especially to the most vulnerable, is loved.”

Addressing the ceremony, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said today marks a time, as the province, they finally leave behind the pain they felt as a nation when they lost in quick succession their beloved King Zwelithini and the Regent Queen Mantfombi.

“Today, we turn an important page, a new chapter in a fascinating book, in which resides the great tales of our kingdom. We embark on this exciting journey as a nation, in which we take part in the ascendancy to the throne of our King, whose name is King Misuzulu,” said Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube said the province's hopes for a better and fruitful future are raised aloft today, as King Misuzulu takes the throne to continue being the light that illuminates the people's collective future.

“You are the hope and father of the Zulu nation, irrespective of political affiliations or religious dominations. We are particularly grateful that Your Majesty is following firmly on the late father’s footsteps in preaching unity among the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

“The provincial government will continue to honour the throne by providing all the necessary support to the Royal Family and the institution of traditional leadership,” she said.

Today was the first time many witnessed a certificate handover ceremony, as many did not witness the inauguration of the late King Zwelithini more than 50 years ago.

Duduzile Nkabinde, who came all the way from Port Shepstone, told SAnews that she would not have missed today’s big event.

“I wanted to see the President and the King sitting together. This is something we don’t see or witness everyday,” Nkabinde said.

Mthokozisi Nkambule said today’s ceremony will be remembered many years to come and that generations to come will be told about it.

“Kings are very important in every nation. They are custodians of our cultures and traditions. A nation without a king is like lost sheep.”

The certificate handover ceremony of the ninth AmaZulu King takes place after King Misuzulu ascended to the throne following the passing of his father, King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in March last year and the subsequent passing away of the Regent Queen Mantfombi Dlamini in 2021.

Misuzulu was recognised as the King-elect of the Zulu nation by President Cyril Ramaphosa after consultation with the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs and the then Premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

Today’s ceremony was attended by Cabinet Ministers, politicians and dignitaries from other countries. – SAnews.gov.za