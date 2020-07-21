President Ramaphosa to chair virtual AU meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as African Union Chairperson, will today chair a virtual meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The meeting is a follow-up to the Bureau’s meeting on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which was held on 26 June 2020.

The meeting will consider progress made in the trilateral negotiations between the GERD parties, namely, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.

The meeting will take place within the context of the AU’s efforts to strengthen the negotiations and to infuse new momentum towards the resolution of all the outstanding legal and technical matters, including (but not limited to) the issue of the future development on the Blue Nile upstream, as well as a future dispute resolution mechanism. – SAnews.gov.za