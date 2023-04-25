President Ramaphosa calls for a permanent ceasefire in Sudan conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for those involved in the conflict in Sudan to immediately cease the violent activities.

President Ramaphosa was addressing a media briefing at the Union Buildings where he hosted his Finnish Counterpart President Sauli Niinistö on a State Visit.

The President said that through the African Union (UN) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), they will seek to make interventions to ensure that the conflict comes to an end.

“Nobody ever benefits from conflict, particularly violent conflict. It destroys lives and disrupts economies and the lives of ordinary people.

“It is for this reason that we insist and call upon those who are involved in this conflict to immediately cease the violent activities they are involved in. We call for peace and mediation…the only way the problem in Sudan can be resolved is through negotiation and mediation,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President said that they were concerned about the dangerous situation a number of people are subjected to.

He said that South Africa like many other countries in the world, had to evacuate its citizens as well as assisting sister countries on the continent who have had people stranded in the conflict.

The President said that about 77 South Africans and nationals from countries such as Angola and Namibia along with other countries are now in Egypt.

“For us it is a dangerous moment for many people and we have had no choice but to go and lend assistance and get people out. We hope that they will be able to return back to South Africa and their respective countries,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said that they were grateful that there is a small window or opportunity to be able to evacuate people during this “small ceasefire”.

He emphasised that in the end they want a situation where there is a permanent ceasefire and conflict must be brought to an end.

According to reports, tensions in Sudan erupted on 15 April during negotiations to integrate the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the country’s military as part of plans to restore civil rule and over 420 people have since been killed. – SAnews.gov.za