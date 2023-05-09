President Ramaphosa calls for peace in eastern DRC

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an end to the conflict in the war-torn region of the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The President was speaking following the conclusion of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit Plus and Force Intervention Brigade Troop Contributing Countries in Namibia on Monday.

The summit received a report on the DRC’s security situation and a report of the SADC Field Assessment Mission to Eastern DRC on the deployment of the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) - Force Intervention Brigade (FIB).

“South Africa has noted with concern the report on the deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC. We condemn the activities of the illegal armed groups and call upon the groups and their sponsors to cease their activities immediately. The war has persisted for far too long and it is our firm belief that the people of the DRC deserve peace and development,” President Ramaphosa said.

According to the United Nations Refugee Agency, the conflict between armed groups and government troops has triggered the displacement of more than 800 000 people since March last year.

President Ramaphosa said South Africa is ready to assist in efforts to bring peace to the region.

“South Africa stands ready to contribute to the development of effective regional instruments that could assist to stabilise the current security situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC. We therefore support the need for long term planning to be ingrained in the SADC Peace and Security Architecture,” he said.

The Presidency said the conflict is receiving “sharp focus” not only at the SADC’s summit but also from the African Union and other regional bodies. – SAnews.gov.za