President Ramaphosa calls for de-escalation of the Ukraine-Russia war

By Dikeledi Molobela

Warsaw, Poland: President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for a de-escalation of the war between Ukraine and Russia, reiterating that peace should be found through negotiations and diplomatic means.

This follows constructive discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Ukraine on 16 June 2023.

President Ramaphosa together with the Heads State of Zambia, the Comoros and Senegal and Heads of Government of Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, and Uganda, as participants in the African Leaders Peace Mission, met with President Zelensky to seek a road to peace to the conflict that has caused a devastating economic impact, loss of life and global instability.

During a joint media briefing on Friday, President Ramaphosa said the launching of missiles on Friday, in their view, does not deter them from continuing to call for a de-escalation.

President Ramaphosa outlined ten key elements that the mission revolves around, which includes listening to both the Ukraine and Russian Presidents, the war being settled through peace negotiations, security guarantee for all countries, humanitarian support, and post war reconstruction, among other things.

“There should be peace, through negotiations and diplomatic means. We should, as we advance towards that peace because all wars in the end, do come to an end. And we believe that this war should be brought to an end as quickly as possible through negotiation and diplomatic means.

“The third element for us is that there must be a de-escalation of the conflict. Today, as we were here, we heard of missiles strikes and those types of activities are not good for fostering peace. We argue that there must be de-escalation on both sides,” the President said.

He said the African leaders recognise the fourth element, which is the sovereignty of nations and countries in accordance with the United Nations Charter that must be respected. The African leaders further called for the guarantee for security for all countries.

The sixth element spoke to the fact that both countries must ensure that there is movement of grain and fertilizers.

“What has also brought us here is that Africa is also feeling the negative impact of this war. Our grain prices have gone up and there's a shortage, fertilizer prices have also [gone] up.

“So even as we are 1000s of kilometers away as African countries, we are feeling the impact of this war and we say that, when it comes to things like grain and fertilizers, there should be an opening up of the logistics so that grain and fertilizers must get to the market,” President Ramaphosa said.

The South African leaders further called for humanitarian support for those who have fallen victim to the war.

“There are people who have become victims of this war who are suffering and we support that humanitarian assistance must be given to those who have become real victims of this war.

“The eighth key element for us is that the prisoners of war must be exchanged. And that, that there must also be a return of the children to their homes,” the President said.

While the African leaders did not think that their engagement with both Presidents will lead to results that could end the war, President Ramaphosa said they want to engage so that a peaceful solution is found.

President Ramaphosa said the African leaders stand ready and prepared to participate in further engagement.

They welcomed President Zelensky’s openness that there should be more engagement. – SAnews.gov.za