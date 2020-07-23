President Ramaphosa to brief the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tonight brief the nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus.

“The President’s address follows a number of meetings of the Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council,” said the Presidency on Thursday.

The President’s address is scheduled to get underway at 8pm.

The President’s address will be broadcast live on television and radio, and will be streamed live on a range of online platforms.

The President last addressed the nation on 12 July 2020, when he announced that the country would remain on lockdown level 3, with amendments made to prevailing regulations. – SAnews.gov.za