President Ramaphosa attends funeral of former Kenyan President Kibaki

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Nairobi, Kenya, for the funeral service of former President Emilio Mwai Stanley Kibaki.

Kibaki passed away on Thursday, 21 April 2022, at the age of 90. He served as Kenya’s Vice President from 1978 to 1988, and as President from 2002 to 2013.



The funeral service is expected to take place at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi at 10h00 (09h00 SA time).

President Ramaphosa is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor.

On Saturday, the President sent condolences on behalf of government and the people of South Africa to the government and people of the Republic of Kenya following the passing of the former President.



President Ramaphosa said: “We send our deepest condolences to the family of former President Kibaki and to the people of Kenya in general. We mourn with them and share in their loss.”



President Ramaphosa said Kibaki championed the cause of democracy and unity in Kenya and beyond. – SAnews.gov.za