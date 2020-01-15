President Ramaphosa to attend Nyusi inauguration

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today undertake a working visit to Maputo, Mozambique, to attend the inauguration of President-elect Filipe Nyusi.

Mozambique held presidential, legislative and provincial elections on 15 October 2019.

President-elect Nyusi was declared the winner of the general election and will as a result serve a second term in office.

South Africa and Mozambique enjoy cordial bilateral relations, underpinned by strong historical and political bonds that date back to the era of the liberation struggle. The relationship is informed by historical, geographical as well as cultural affinities between the people of the two countries.

“President Ramaphosa said he was looking forward to working with President Nyusi as the two neighbouring countries sought to enhance conditions for increased levels of domestic and foreign investment aimed at economic growth, the reduction of inequality and the eradication of poverty,” the Presidency said in a statement. – SAnews.gov.za