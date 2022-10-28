President Ramaphosa to attend Lesotho PM inauguration

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the inauguration of newly elected Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane, in Maseru this morning.

Matekane was elected following elections that took place in the land locked country in early October where he won 56 of 79 constituencies.

“President Ramaphosa is attending at the invitation of His Majesty King Letsie III.

“President Ramaphosa’s attendance is an expression of South Africa’s continued support for the Basotho and of the firm bonds and friendship between the two countries,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Presidency lauded the formal diplomatic relations between the two countries which span back some 30 years.

“Relations between the two countries are based on shared language, history, and culture. Full diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1992.

“The Kingdom of Lesotho provided shelter and support to South African liberation cadres in their fight against apartheid,” the statement said. – SAnews.gov.za