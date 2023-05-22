President Ramaphosa to attend launch of Phase 2 of Lesotho Highlands Water Project

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to take a working visit to Lesotho to launch Phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya during a media briefing on Monday to outline the President’s diary for the next week.

“His Majesty King Letsie III, President Ramaphosa and Lesotho’s Prime Minister Samuel Ntsokoane Matekane will jointly launch this project at the Polihali Dam. The launch will commence with a sod-turning ceremony and will be followed by the formal programme.

“The launch is a critical step on the journey to greater water and energy security for South Africans and Basotho and is a demonstration of the strong relations between our two countries. It is also a demonstration of the human capital and technology we are able to share and deploy jointly as neighbours in the interest of improving the lives of citizens and economic development in both nations,” he said.

Magwenya reflected on the strong relations the two countries continue to share.

“South Africa and the Kingdom of Lesotho share a close historic relationship whose substance today entails strengthened economic cooperation between the two countries. The working visit aims to reinforce this relationship in which South Africa and Lesotho are pursuing the common interest of developing the region, creating employment and advancing innovation and technology,” he said.

Magwenya said the President will next week address the National Assembly during the presentation of the Presidency’s budget vote.

“The President will address the National Assembly on key interventions and programmes of the Presidency including addressing the electicity crisis and growing an inclusive economy. The President will do so as part of presenting the Presidency budget vote … which will be debated on by members of Parliament. The President will reply to this debate on Thursday the 1st of June.

“The President will outline progress recorded during the past financial year in relation to commitments set out in the February 2022 and 2023 State of the Nation Addresses,” he said.

Magwenya said as the apex of state’s executive arm, The Presidency “is the centre of coordination, oversight and supervision of all spheres of government”.

“The Presidency supports the President and the Deputy President in executing their primary responsibilities to uphold, defend and respect the Constitution of the Republic and to advance social cohesion, among other programmes.

“President Ramaphosa will underline his vision for a South Africa characterised by inclusive growth and improved living conditions for all South Africans,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za