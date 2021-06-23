President Ramaphosa arrives in Mozambique for SADC Summit

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Maputo, the Republic of Mozambique, to participate in the Extraordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) scheduled for later today.

The Presidency said the Summit will among others consider the proposed Southern African Development Community (SADC) Regional Response and Support to the Republic of Mozambique to address terrorism and acts of violent extremism in the Cabo Delgado Province in the Republic of Mozambique.

“This Summit is a follow up of the Extraordinary SADC Double Troika Summit that took place in Mozambique, on 27 May 2021,” the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. – SAnews.gov.za

 

