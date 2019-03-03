President Ramaphosa arrives in Eswatini for working visit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in the Kingdom of Eswatini for a working visit.

“The President and His Majesty King Mswati III will today hold discussions on bilateral, regional and continental issues, as well as international developments,” said the Presidency in a statement on Sunday.

South Africa and Eswatini have cordial bilateral relations, which are informed by cultural affinities, geographical proximity and historical ties dating back to the struggle against colonialism and apartheid in South Africa.

“The structured bilateral relations between the two countries are conducted through the Joint Bilateral Commission for Cooperation (JBCC), which was established on 20 December 2004, and is convened at a Ministerial Level,” read the statement.

Furthermore, both countries have signed 21 bilateral agreements, which serve as legal instruments for cooperation in areas such as cross-border movement of people and goods, trade and investment, health, defence and policing, among others.

South Africa is the largest trading partner of Eswatini. Total bilateral trade between the two countries amounted to R 33.4 billion in 2017, with exports from South Africa amounting to R 17.1 billion, whilst imports from the Kingdom reached a value of R16.2 billion.

The President is accompanied by International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba. – SAnews.gov.za