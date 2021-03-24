President Ramaphosa to appear before State Capture Commission

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The Presidency on Wednesday confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture next month.

The President will give evidence in his capacity as President and former Deputy President of the Republic and as President and former Deputy President of the African National Congress on 22, 23, 28 and 29 April 2021.

“This is in line with the President’s many public statements in which he has expressed his willingness to testify before the Commission," said the Presidency. – SAnews.gov.za

