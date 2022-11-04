President Ramaphosa to address Presidential Climate Commission

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the Presidential Climate Commission on government’s priority investment and financing interventions under the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, this afternoon.

According to the Presidency, the engagement of the commission will serve as preparation for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference – known as COP27 – which is expected to be held in Egypt next week.

“The Presidential Climate Commission is focused on creating a social partnership around a just transition; defining a vision for a just transition, and means of achieving that vision, covering the necessary sectoral shifts, technological innovation, employment opportunities, and climate finance, as well as conducting independent analysis into climate change impacts on jobs, the economy, and policy.

“The President will update the Commission in his capacity as Chair of this independent, statutory and multi-stakeholder body established to oversee and facilitate a just and equitable transition towards a low-emissions and climate-resilient economy,” the Presidency said.

South Africa has entered into a partnership with Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

"Under the Just Energy Transition Partnership, South Africa, ahead of COP27, requires a financing package that is aligned to the country’s fiscal realities and demands, upholds the development and climate finance principles and obligations that are due to developing countries, and is inclusive and just," said the high office.

At a media briefing on Friday morning, Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the President will be accompanied to COP27 by Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele; Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor and Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Barbara Creecy.

“The President’s focus will be on securing maximum ambition in terms of climate action, the honouring of previous commitments and the provision of enabling means of implementation support for developing countries, including South Africa.

“With COP27 taking place in Africa, it presents an opportunity to advance African priority issues, namely: raising the ambitions on mitigation, adaptation and support to developing countries; advancing financing arrangements for loss and damage; building on progress made in Glasgow on the importance of Just Transitions [and] advancing discussions on the special needs and circumstance of Africa,” Magwenya said. – SAnews.gov.za