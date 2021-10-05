President Ramaphosa to address National Teaching Awards

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the 21st National Teaching Awards (NTA) at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park on Wednesday.

The annual awards are hosted by the Department of Basic Education to recognise and celebrate outstanding educators who, often under challenging circumstances, remain committed to their noble craft and produce extraordinary outcomes.

Teachers nominated represent the diverse nature of schools across the country and will be awarded for their excellence in the following categories: Grade R Teaching, Excellence in Primary School Teaching, Excellence in Secondary School Teaching, Excellence in Secondary School Leadership and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The 21st  edition of the Awards has been benchmarked against worldwide teacher award strategies such as the African Union Teacher Prize, the Commonwealth Education Awards and the Global Teacher Prize.

“This benchmarking has enhanced the scope and audience of the awards structure and ceremony,” said the Presidency on Tuesday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

